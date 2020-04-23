Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid! A Trailblazer, Your High Octane Dramatic Red Carpet Streak, One Glamorous Ensemble at a Time!

Gigi Hadid Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The supermodel, American sweetheart and a gorgeous millennial to reckon with turns 25 today. As much as she blazes the runway for eminent fashion houses, designers and labels, red carpets are just an extension to her fabulosity. As a child model for Baby Guess and Guess Kids, Hadid blossomed into a rising model belting brands like Tom Ford, Victoria's Secret PINK, in addition to magazine covers like Sports Illustrated, Vogue and scored major catwalk gigs for shows like Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace. Thereon, Gigi, the daughter of Real Housewives: Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Foster, collaborated with the iconic and luxe fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger for the feted TOMMYXGIGI capsule collection. She clinched the Maybelline endorsement too. Gigi Hadid's personal sense of style is wildly whimsical but always on point, sartorial and impeccable. Leading the street style mafia with her fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Gigi enamours with her red carpet offerings. She comes bearing a hearty risk appetite for cuts, silhouettes, fabrics and hues that aren't for the faint-hearted. Eliciting a Whoa, Wow, What to silencing the fashion aficionados and critics into speechlessness, Gigi doesn't believe in finding a blend, rather goes for love it or hate it but cannot ignore it vibe. While her ensembles do the talking, a salient but poignant beauty game of beachy blonde waves, sparkling skin, and a less-is-more makeup aids.

A heady Instagram following of 52.3 million, being BFFs with the Jenners, Gigi regales us with her distinctive fashion forwardness and shenanigans with sister Bella Hadid. All of 25, Gigi Hadid as a reckoning fashion force on the red carpet is why we love and deem her as our favourites on the fashion scene.Gigi Hadid Sets the Ramp on Fire With Her Sexy Catwalk for Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020–2021 Paris Fashion Week Show.

Met Gala 2017

For the theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons”, Gigi stuck to the night's Avant-Garde theme wearing a Tommy Hilfiger structural gown which was an off-the-shoulder on the left side and featured a patchwork detailing sleeve on the right side. A nude cummerbund allowed the dress to cascade beautifully into tulle. Vintage beauty game of thick eyeliner, brown lips, and messy updo completed her look.

Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2017 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Met Gala 2018

The theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination with derivatives from the Vatican and presence of designs influenced by religion was complemented with a Versace one-shoulder gown that looked just like a butterfly wing featuring a thigh-high leg slit and long dark blue train. Her blonde hair was decked with gold pins on each side.

Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Met Gala 2019

The theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The exaggerated fashion theme was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." the model stunned on the pink carpet in a white, silver and gold streaked catsuit featuring a matching headpiece and coat adorned with feathers, courtesy of Michael Kors who is also her date for the evening. Crystal hoops and elongated silver eyelashes added on to the drama. Gigi Hadid Is An Absolute Foodie! Supermodel Reveals about Her Favourite Indian Cuisine in #AskGigi Session

Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Held at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Gigi took to sleek vibe in a customised Louis Vuitton look styled with a sash and embroidered patches. Lorraine Schwartz jewels and white pumps completed her look.

Gigi Hadid at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Variety's Power Of Women 2019

The supermodel wore a caped Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit from the Fall 2019 collection and teamed it with blue snakeskin shoes. A slick ponytail, subtle glam, defined eyes and glossy lips worked well with delicate earrings.

Gigi Hadid at Variety's Power of Women 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala 2019

Gigi Hadid took to a black Zac Posen gown from the Fall 2018 collection. Dainty baubles, an updo, subtle glam and pumps rounded out her look. An elegant look that was a far cry from her usually dramatic vibes, Gigi had everyone stunned! Thirstday Special: 10 Sexy Pics of Gigi Hadid That Will Make You Go Gaga!

Gigi Hadid at Pirelli Calendar Launch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harper's Bazaar Celebration of ICONS by Carine Roitfeld 2018

Gigi astounded by opting for a somewhat conservative Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017 tulle party dress, paired up with boots, a slick updo and subtle glam.

Gigi Hadid at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of ICONS by Carine Roitfeld 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being Serena New York Premiere 2018

It was a gold-toned Derek Lam Spring 2018 pantsuit featuring an oversized silhouette of a boxy jacket and tailored pants. Christian Louboutin patent leather and PVC pumps and earrings from EFFY Jewelry upped the look. Dark lips and an elegant updo completed her look.

Gigi Hadid at Being Serena New York Premiere 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017

Gigi clinched ‘The Supernova’ award, wearing a beige toned form-fitting Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016 gown featuring long sleeves and a high neck. A cut-out in the back showcasing the sheer panels of netting and lace dramatised the ensemble. Christian Louboutin pumps, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, wavy hair and subtle makeup elevated the sharpness of the look.

Gigi Hadid at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

British Fashion Awards 2016

Clinching the Model Of the Year award, Gigi Hadid took to a silver metallic ensemble from Atelier Versace's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. A sleek updo, subtle glam completed her vibe.

Gigi Hadid at British Awards 2016 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red carpets are tricky waters to wade in for the risk of being a safe player or a go-getter! But grasping the vibe and acing it is a subtle art mastered by only a few, like Gigi whose style offerings may not be up to everyone's appeal. A worthy designer's muse, Gigi always goes for a risque, high octane glamorous and sensational vibe but does throw in an occasional curveball. Here's wishing the runway fashion force a fabulous birthday and umpteen delightful style moments.