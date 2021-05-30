Jennifer Winget is one of the most beautiful actresses in the telly world. The gorgeous actress has turned a year older on May 30, 2021; however, time and again she has proved that 'age is just a number. Jennifer is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself to keep her followers hooked. She is indeed extremely beautiful. At the early age of 12, she had started her acting career as a child artist in a popular film titled Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya.

Later, she has starred in several popular TV shows like Beyahadh, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannaah, Kausautii Zindagii Kay among others. Although, she gained all the popularity after playing the role of a struggling singer on her first TV serial Karthika. Apart from her brilliant acting skills, Jennifer is also known for her impeccable fashion choices. From bodycon dresses to elegant traditional suits, she can ace any attire with total ease. Let's take a look at Jennifer Winget's exquisite wardrobe collection.

Red Carpet Ready

Subtle Pastel Hues

Bodycon Queen

The Dark Knight

Deep Rooted

Always Outnumbered

Casual-Yet-Classy

Nailing Distressed Jeans Look

Saree Not Sorry

Elegant in Stylish Sharara Suit

That’s it, guys! Let us know in the comment section which outfit of Jennifer Winget you liked the most. Here’s wishing the gorgeous star of the television world Jennifer Winget a very Happy Birthday!

