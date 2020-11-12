Kangana Ranaut's busy with her brother's wedding ceremony and the actress is busy setting some wedding outfit goals through her one too many appearances. From a stunning golden colour outfit for the Mehendi ceremony to elegant custom made outfit for the main ceremony, Kangana's wedding wardrobe is loaded with some amazing designs and we're personally bookmarking her outings for our future references. A fashionista who's always on the roll, Kangana's an epitome of grace when it comes to traditional outfits. When Kangana Ranaut Channeled Her Inner Gypsy Soul in This Monochrome Behrukh Kurta Set!

Kangana picked a stunning Anuradha Vakil design for her brother's wedding ceremony and its riot of colours was in sync with the occasion. The leheriya ghagra when paired with a contrast magenta blouse and bottle green dupatta looked elegant and royal. The Queen actress then paired her outfit with stunning jewellery by Sabyasachi that amplified its look further. Kangana's royal outfit definitely finds a place in our list of most-adored wedding outfits and the more we say about it, the less it would be. Kangana Ranaut Is All About Ethnic Chicness in a Ritu Kumar Suit!

Kangana Ranaut in Anuradha Vakil

Kangana Ranaut at her brother's wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana's fashion outings have rarely disappointed. You know she takes her fashion game very seriously when she pairs cool sneakers with her cotton sarees. With the help of her ace stylist, Ami Patel, Ranaut has wowed our hearts time and again. Here's raising a toast to her brilliant style offerings and her zest to nail it all time, every time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).