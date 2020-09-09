As disheartening as it may sound but Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 long years. The show that premiered in 2007 will go off-air in 2021 and the same has been confirmed by the family. Kim Kardashian earlier took to her Instagram account to announce her family's surprising decision while also thanking all their fans for their constant love and support. The Kardashian-Jenner clan owes their stardom to this reality TV show and it certainly helped them have a Hollywood career. While their on-screen looks in different episodes were always whistle-worthy, their off-screen shenanigans were equally drool-worthy. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: How This Fashion Conscious Family Made us Fall In Love with their Style Statements Over the Years.

Kardashians and Jenners have always put an amazing display of their fashion sense. From bold outfits to daring cuts, the members of Hollywood's IT family have always had some amazing, jaw-dropping moments on the red carpet, From strutting in style at Met Gala to posing for some frame-worthy pictures at Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kardashians clan has never disappointed us with their style offerings. To refresh your mind and celebrate their special bond, we take a look at some of their most-stunning pictures together from different red carpet affairs. KUWTK Ending Funny Memes, GIFs and Jokes Take Over Twitter: Hate It or Love It, You Cannot Ignore These Reactions to ‘Keeping With the Kardashians’ Wrapping Up After 20th Season!

This Is One Gorgeous Clan

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving Some Sister Goals

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot, Hotter and Hottest

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When they Took Met Gala by Storm

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Family Who Slays Together, Stays Together

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who's Hotter?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is Such a Stunning Picture! Not a Red Carpet But Still One Of Our Favourites

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Kylie Jenner shared her concerns of not shooting for the show anymore, Kourtney too had a discussion about her reservations. Post which, the family decided to pull the plug on their very popular reality show. All the ardent KUWTK fans were certainly disappointed after hearing this sad decision but life goes on, doesn't it? While we'll miss their crazy fights and adorable moments together. let's keep cherishing those same moments in our hearts forever.

