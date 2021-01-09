Following a hiatus from those always amazing style statements, Kriti Sanon dropped in a jaw dropping monochrome vibe. The look featuring a bikini top and wide bottom pants by Shivan and Narresh was paired off with bold red lips and sinful textured wavy hair. Styled by her go-to fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti has carved a fine fashion repertoire over the years now. Her maiden fashion venture, Ms Taken is worthy culmination of these minimal chic millennial fashion sensibilities. An industry outsider, this tech graduate from Delhi has steadfastly aced her way up on the fashion charts with her one-of-a-kind vibe. Often helmed as a millennial style icon for varied reasons, Kritu goes on to tap ethnic, neo ethnic and contemporary styles with equal and enviable elan.

A svelte frame, classic good looks and a coy smile add on as Kriti flips from one stunning style to another like keeping it sleek, slick, neo-ethnic, laid back or boho-chic. Here's a closer look. Kriti Sanon, the Bohemian Chic Bridesmaid in Shivan and Narresh!

Kriti Sanon A Monochrome Affair

It was a black bikini top by Flirtatious paired off with wide bottom pants by Shivan and Narresh clasped at the waist with a belt, textured wavy hair and nude makeup with bold lips completing her vibe. Kriti Sanon Goes From 'Videsi' to 'Desi' in Just 24 Hours, Which Look Impressed You More?

Krit Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that narrates the life of a surrogate mother.

