She is our perennial #GirlCrush! Malavika Mohanan's keen and innate sartorial sensibilities saw her concept her own blog, The Scarlet Window a long time ago. This fine perception of fashion has allowed her to carve a distinct style for herself in the fashion ridden industry. It's her sheer versatility to be equally at ease in a simple cotton sari to donning high octane ensembles. A recent style saw her flaunt a printed Saaksha and Kinni ensemble. Flirty and flowy, the matching separates of a bralette and maxi skirt sparked off the vibes of a perfect resort-style. With her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses perfectly in sync with a fashion-forward stance often see her turn into a worthy showstopper for eminent fashion designers.

Malavika rose to fame with the critically acclaimed Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. Here's a closer look at her flowy style. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan - Print Chic

An Orissa printed hand micro-pleated bralette and matching maxi skirt by Saaksha and Kinni was paired off with statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Malavika Mohanan Sparking Off Those Flirty, Floaty, Breezy Chic Goan Vibes Is What We Are Lusting on Today!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

