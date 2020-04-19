Pornhub Queen Mia Khalifa Makes a Funny TikTok Video with 'Essential Employee Husband' Robert Sandberg on His Day Off! (Watch Video)

Mia Khalifa Makes Tiktok video With "Essential Service employee" and fiance Robert Sandberg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Can we get enough of the Porhub queen Mia Khalifa? I don't think so. Looks like the beauty is spending a lot of her time on TikTok these days making some really funny videos and trying out a few challenges as well. However, the most recent TikTok video Mia Khalifa shared how she is "hanging out" with her "essential employee" husband, Robert Sandberg on his day off! Almost the entire world is currently in quarantine and people are staying at home, practising social distancing to break the chain and prevent COVID-19 from spreading. And call it a blessing in disguise but some of us are using this time to be creative! Look at Mia Khalifa, she was already super funny but now it is also on Tiktok for us to enjoy! Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

In the video, you can see Robert Sandberg chilling in the couch with their puppy while she is dancing around him on the latest Tiktok favourite sone "interior crocodile alligator" and eating away to glory! The text on the video read, "My husband who is an essential employee "hanging out" with my nonessential ass on his day off". The video is total couple goals. She captioned the post with, "At least one of us isn’t useless @robertsandberg". Watch video:

View this post on Instagram At least one of us isn’t useless @robertsandberg 🥰 A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

This is not the first time the XXX-tra hot star has made a TikTok video. Mia Khalifa shared a video earlier and was apparently making Robert Sandberg do "every TikTok challenge" with her. She posted a TikTok video of herself and her fiance documenting her "Quarantine Day 14" with this TikTok video of her being a contortionist trying to get in every position with Robert Sandberg. And it is not the positions you're thinking! Just like everyone, Mia Khalifa is in quarantine too but she didn't want to miss a chance and as per her recent post she "said hi to the sun from a social distance". She was looking smokin' in a grey crop top and training tights! Flaunting her abs, the Pornhub legend seems to have taken the sun-kissed selfie in her backyard.