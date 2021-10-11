The auspicious festival of Navratri is going on in full swing across the country. With coronavirus restrictions being lifted all over, worshippers can finally celebrate the occasion with their near and dear ones. For those unversed, Navratri is a nine-day long festival and each day has a certain colour assigned to it. After wearing yellow, green, grey, orange and white, day six of Navratri is dedicated to red. You are expected to wear red coloured outfits on this day and well, that's a colour we don't mind wearing! Navratri Kanya Pujan 2021 Dishes: Relish The 'Halwa Puri Chana' Feast as You End Your Navaratri Fast with Kanya Pujan.

The colour red is so popular and powerful in itself. It symbolises love, courage, health and also vigour. Red as a colour instantly brightens up your mood and it's such a happy colour to wear. A typical red coloured saree or even a traditional Indian suit in one looks delightful and apt for any festive occasion. The colour is also ideally available and found in everyone's closet so it's never really a task to find it. On this day, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped by her devotees and she's amongst the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Navratri 2021 Day 5 Colour White: Deepika Padukone, Nia Sharma and Others Show You Why 'White is Always Right' (View Pics).

For those who love red, this is simply an occasion to flaunt some of your best outfits. And for those, who are clueless about how to wear it the right way, can always take some cues from our beloved divas. Below is a list of seven popular Bollywood and TV divas whose red outfits have won our hearts time and again.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina styles her simple red saree with an embroidered blouse and she's all set to slay!

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

For those who don't like sarees, can take some style cues from Mouni Roy's red ethnic outfit. It's a crop top paired with a skirt and a matching cape.

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Kat is a connoisseur of red and her wardrobe is probably filled with everything that's either red or its tints, tones and shades.

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer's stylish ethnic outfit when paired with red lipstick looks magical.

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi giving us the quintessential Bollywood heroine vibes through her red chiffon saree.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's simple red Anarkali is simple but stunning.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia's heavy red traditional suit is the perfect outfit for the ongoing festive season.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri as a festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the demon, Mahishasura. The festival continues for nine long days and eventually ends before Dusshera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).