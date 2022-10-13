Fashion is never the same for all! It keeps changing, evolving and updating every day, making it distinct and exclusive for everyone. Redefining style has become a trend for Gen Z, which keeps experimenting with something new and exquisite. Even brands come up with some viral-worthy fashion pieces that turn out to be crazy AF! For instance, Balenciaga introduced the Lay's Chips bag at Paris Fashion Week 2022, which turned heads for its out-of-the-box release. However, it's not the first time that the luxury fashion brand has come up with something like this. It has made a series of products that are used in everyday life into smart objects that define 'fashion'. From the recent Lay's bag to show string earrings, see how Balenciaga turned everyday items into fashion pieces that are worth a glance! Take a look at the objects turned into fashion by none other than Balenciaga!

1. Lay's Chips Bag

Balenciaga Lay's Chips Bag (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The brand collaborated with Lay's to introduce the Lay's X Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag Clutch, which comes in different 'flavours' and 'colours'. Rumoured to be priced at $1800, the Lay's Chips Bag comes with its classic design with a subtle branding line by Balenciaga. It also has a metallic silver lining and a zip closure at the top. Balenciaga Lays Chips Bag Priced USD 1800 Will Make You Scream ‘Fashun Forever’

2. Shoe String Earrings

Balenciaga Shoe String Earrings (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Balenciaga launched shoelace earrings in August, priced at around $261. The product is made of recycled polyester and cotton and has a book and actual shoelaces hanging from it. The fashionable jewellery release indeed made fans go gaga about it! ‘Shoelace’ Earrings by Balenciaga Priced at Rs 20,847 Leaves Netizens Baffled, Call It Crime Against Fashion (View Viral Photos)

3. Trash Bag Pouch

Balenciaga Trash Bag Pouch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Debuted during Maison's Fall/Winter 2022 Show, the brand released the most expensive trash bag in the world. The official website mentions that it costs around $1,790. The bag resembles a garbage pouch which comes in varied colours with an adjustable and removable strap.

4. Toolbox Pouch and iPhone Cover

Balenciaga Toolbox Bag and Cover (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Balenciaga Toolbox Pouch has a large interior compartment and a detachable strap that costs around $1150. Not just that, the Spanish fashion brand also introduced an iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cover case that also comes with a small branded screwdriver for the Apple phone.

These objects turned into fashion prove that the phenomenon stands boundless and exceptional for each of us. Have you come across such viral fashion items that made you scream WHAT? If not, take a look at the list above!

