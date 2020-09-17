Bella Thorne is setting Instagram on fire with some delicious pics ever since the whole XXX OnlyFans controversies with the sex workers have been put to rest. The Pornhub director teases her fans with some HOT pics on her Instagram stories for people to swipe up and reach her super exclusive page on OnlyFans where one can subscribe to see her nude, semi-nude XXX pics and videos. The most recent tease picture is the one in a black lacy sheer lingerie that raising the temperature on the social media platform. This comes just after yet another tease picture for OnlyFans that Bella Thorne shared giving a sneak-peek of her cleavage under a hot satin black robe while promoting her profile on the XXX platform, OnlyFans.

In the picture you can see Bella Thorne who was also going viral for her epic performance in Netflix's The Babysitter: Killer Queen, wearing a baby pink satin robe with fur making the whole look ultra sexy. She has worn a "naked" lingerie in black sheer lace with a crown on her head, proving that she is the QUEEN indeed! Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Take a look at Bella Thorne's Tease Pic For OnlyFans:

Bella Thorne Teases Insta Fans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bella Thorne was recently in a huge controversy with OnlyFans and sex workers immediately after her debut on the XXX platform. Here's what happened: OnlyFans' decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Within hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. Soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out, hell broke loose for the actor. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

If you don't know what the XXX platform OnlyFans is, here's what you need to know: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

