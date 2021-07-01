Today we mark the 60th birth anniversary of Princess Diana, the epitome of grace and altruism who endeared herself to scores of people around the world and she was in the words of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, "the people's princess." More than 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana remains a beloved person across the world. Married to the heir apparent of England monarchy, she used her privilege and clot on philanthropic endeavours. Diana, Princess of Wales 60th Birthday: Inspirational Quotes and Images To Remember the People’s Princess.

An international icon she used her celebrity to raise awareness on the plight of human suffering across the world. From HIV, Leprosy, to mental illness, she contrived to erase the stigma surrounding these issues. And she did all that dressed to the nines. Her impeccable style made her the fashion icon of the 20th century. Though her legacy transcends the bounds of fashion, she did have great style. On her birth anniversary, let's take a look at Diana's five iconic fashion moments.

In 1980, Diana was pictured with a red velvet blazer, pinstripe skirt, and black cowl-neck jumper on the streets of London.



In 1981 she was a vision in a black taffeta dress by The Emanuels while attending a fundraising concert at Goldsmiths Hall in London.

In 1989, she looked divine in a baby blue Catherine Walker gown while attending the musical Miss Saigon.

In 1981 the couple posed for a photo at Balmoral, with Diana wearing a particularly colourful sweater.

This will probably go down as an iconic moment in history not just for the Iconic black off-shoulder dress, but also the dance with John Travolta

These pictures prove that the girl had style. she embraced the monarch etiquette by adding her own flair to it. Her sartorial choice transcends geographical boundaries and she will be remembered in posterity for the indelible mark she left in the world.

