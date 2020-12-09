Television actress Ragini Khanna who is popularly known for her portrayal as Bharti in Bhaskar Bharti and Suhana in Sasural Genda Phool turns a year older on December 9. Now, you might think we will be talking about her roles and blah blah today. However, we are gonna introduce you to another side of the actress that’s lesser-known. We’ve seen her slaying as an actress on the small screen and so let’s take a look at how Ragini is an absolute delight when it comes to style. Her Instagram is filled with many breathtaking pictures, giving fans a peek into her glam life. Ragini Khanna Birthday Special: Steal a Thing or Two From Her Ethnic Style File This Wedding Season!

Ragini Khanna’s style can be described as effortless, easy, simple and fuss-free. No larger than life looks nor something extravagant, Khanna’s mantra is to stay sober when it comes to her style shenanigans and look fab. One thing we would like to mention here is that the actress knows what will suit her which is a plus. On the same note, let’s have a look at her best fashion outings. Arshi Khan Birthday Special: 7 Fashion Outings by the Former Bigg Boss Contestant That Will Show You How to Flaunt Your Curves the Right Way!

Let’s Start With Ragini In a Powder Blue Off-Shoulder Traditional Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

When Sheer and Shimmer Combines!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

Pristine In White!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

Casuals Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

Ragini Showing Off What Minimal Fashion Looks Like!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

Those Dark Brown Thigh-High Boots Are LIT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

Ragini Looking Hot In A Ruffled Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini Khanna (@raginikhanna)

That’s it, guys! These seven stylish outings of Ragini were the best according to us. After going to the above photos, we so get a girl next door vibe from the birthday girl. Her fashion is quite attractive and wearable. Happy 33rd, Ragini Khanna. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).