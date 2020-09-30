Sakshi Chopra aka one of the rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing immense headlines recently. The singer has simultaneously taken over social media with her sexy pictures online. From nude pics and videos to semi-naked videos in tiny lingeries, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is highly searched for online. While it is yet not confirmed whether or not the singer will be on Bigg Boss 14, fans are rooting for her. The curvy beauty is known for sharing some pippin' hot content on her social media platforms and if you are looking for killing some mid-week blues, you might want to check out these super hot pics. Bigg Boss Bombshell! 10 Sizzling Hot Pictures of Sakshi Chopra, the Sensation Who’s Rumoured to Be on Bigg Boss 14!

Apart from Sakshi, other rumoured names include CarryMinati, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang, Jay Soni and Shireen Mirza and fans are siked! It is being said that the bombshell was earlier approached for Bigg Boss but no confirmation has come our way. The carefree beauty is known for her bold persona on Instagram. The queen doesn't shy away from posting nude pictures or videos on social media. Let us make your Wednesday better with the following hot pics and videos of Sakshi Chopra. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

Recently, Sakshi Chopra was involved in a mini tragedy when her LA apartment building caught fire. The singer escaped unhurt while her mother, TV producer Meenakshi Sagar informed SpotboyE, "Sakshi is safe and healthy. Fortunately, nothing happened to her. We are so lucky no one was harmed and she came out of the apartment building all fine."

