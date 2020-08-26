Sex siren and Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra has been in the news for a while now. The lady who is known for her bold and nude pictures on social media and lives life carefree is said to be taking part in the next season of Bigg Boss. In fact, a while ago, Sakshi even confirmed that she was indeed in talks for season 14 but nothing eas concrete yet. Sakshi had mentioned how she was based in LA and would return to India if things materialise. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

However, the budding singer was recently involved in a mini tragedy when her LA apartment building caught fire. The singer escaped unhurt. Her mother, TV producer Meenakshi Sagar informed SpotboyE, "Sakshi is safe and healthy. Fortunately, nothing happened to her. We are so lucky no one was harmed and she came out of the apartment building all fine." Bigg Boss 14: Ramanand Sagar's Great Grand-Daughter Sakshi Chopra Confirms Being in Talks For Salman Khan's Show.

This time's Bigg Boss 14 line up includes names like Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Jay Soni, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Avinash Mukherjee aside from Sakshi. Looks like the bombshell's fans will have to await for a confirmation from Sakshi herself.

