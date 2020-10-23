Sanjana Sanghi may have debuted as a leading lady in Dil Bechara opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput but along with this cinematic milestone, she also stamped her presence on the tricky fashion grounds with a well-curated fashion arsenal. With her stylist Bornali Caldeira, she gave a shout out to affordable and high end multiple homegrown labels with her promotional style for the film that was released on the OTT platform. Keeping up the elegant affair with yet another stunning style, Sanjana dazzled us with her neo-ethnic style. An angrakha style dress from the Jaipur based label, Rivaaj had us hooked. A simple but significant vibe with an accompanying natural beauty made a compelling case for the neo-ethnic style. Sanjana made those cameo appearances in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana has traversed a long way! An LSR college graduate, her arsenal can be best described as bohemian chic, laidback and easy. What we love about Sanjana's off-screen vibe is how she doesn't jump aboard the trend bandwagon and chooses to showcase styles that are an extension of her pleasing personality.

We love how neo-ethnic styles with a millennial vote of confidence are much sought after owing to their relatability and relevance. Sanjana's style interpretation of the angrakha with a modern twist looks like a must-have wardrobe piece that can transition from season to season. Styled by Bornali Caldeira, here's a closer look at Sanjana's neo-ethnic style. Sanjana Sanghi’s Chic Birthday Romper Can Be Yours Too, in Just Rs.4,250!

Sanjana Sanghi - Prints and Pinks

A cotton hand block printed wrap-around style angrakha with tie-ups worth Rs.2,800 was from Rivaaj. A pair of brown sliders, sunnies, oxidized earrings and a wristwatch with a bracelet upped her look. Centre-parted natural wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Reminds Us Why Sheer Dresses Can Be Edgy Chic and a Worthy Wardrobe Addition!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

