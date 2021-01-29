The double denim trend is a tricky one to nail! While some believe in its practical ruggedness and swear by its twice the fun vibe, others refuse to accept this combination. Tapping on this double trouble trend was Sara Ali Khan with a latest promotional style for Coolie No.1. Styled by Sanjay Kumar, Sara took to flaunting a denim co-ord set from the homegrown label of Mero Studio. The chic set was edgy enough but Sara notched it up further with a slicked back hairdo and nude glam. This millennial is two films old, having debuted in Kedarnath and quickly followed it up with Simmba. Off-screen, Sara has worked off a style that shows that she isn't the one to stick to subtle styles and believes in amping up with ample experimentation in tow.

Here is a closer look at how Sara aplombed her way with the double denim vibe for Coolie No.1 promotions. Sara Ali Khan Shares Regal Pictures With 'Iggy Potter' Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan As She Misses Him on Bhai Dooj.

Sara Ali Khan - Denim on Denim

A co-ord set in denim by Mero Studio was paired off with slicked back psuedo wet hair, studded pumps and nude glam. Sunny Leone or Sara Ali Khan, Who’s Pretty Marathi Mulgi Look Set Your Heart Racing? Views Pics and Videos.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The film released on 25 December, during Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).