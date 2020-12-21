Tamannaah Bhatia! This Mumbai girl has established herself as one of the leading contemporary actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She dazzled us as the rebellious warrior Avanthika in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With a brief stint in theatre, Tamannaah is a sartorial stunner, on the fashion front! Beautiful and vivacious, she is a stylist’s delight and flits from one style to another seamlessly. A series of tried and tested vibes include ethnic, casual, edgy chic. Having experimented with quite a few fashion stylists, Tamannaah’s burgeoning fashion arsenal is inspirational. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her brilliant style moments.

Tamannaah notches up her styles with a befitting and flawless beauty game in tow. Here's a closer look. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

It was a 3D floral short dress by designer Akanksha Gajria teamed with neon pink pumps, textured waves, and pink lips.

It was an Amit Aggarwal neo-ethnic metallic green saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. A necklace, soft wavy hair and subtle makeup accompanied.

For the teaser launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah wore a Rimple and Harpreet Narula creation – a black tulle kalidar with a sheer gota textured dupatta, an opulent necklace, textured waves and pink lips.

An eclectic floral printed creation from the label, Papa Don’t Preach was paired off with a black bralette, hoops from H&M and sneakers from Michael Kors. Center-parted hairdo and subtle makeup accompanied.

Tamanaah teamed lavender-toned Zara separates with silver metallic heels, wavy hair and nude glam.

She dripped monochrome chicness in a Namrata Joshipura draped shimmery black gown with a white shirt, strappy sandals, nude glam and low ponytail.

A floral Gauri and Nainika ruffled voluminous mini dress was paired off with white and neon pumps, large hoops, glossy glam and a low ponytail. Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates 15 Years of Acting With a Sensational Cover, a Brilliant Photoshoot and Loads of Love for Wedding Vows Magazine!

Not the one to board the trend bandwagon blindly, Tamannaah goes on to imbibe vogues that flatter her frame and uplift her already cool persona. Here's wishing Tamannaah a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

