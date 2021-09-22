Tatiana Maslany, the newest entrant in the MCU celebrates her birthday on September 22. She's all set to play the role of She-Hulk in the new Marvel superhero series and we are rooting for her already. While not much is known about her, we know she's a Canadian and has previously worked in the crime thriller Destroyer (2018), alongside Nicole Kidman and in the HBO series, Perry Mason. We loved her in Destroyer and have been closely observing her ever since. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Welcomes the Canadian Actress after Marvel Signs Her for the Disney+ Series.

Tatiana has a rather charming personal style and she excels in the fashion department. A few of her red carpet appearances have charmed their way into our hearts and we won't be exaggerating if we say, they are too cool for words. Her street style is equally admirable but red carpet outings deserve a special round of applause. To elaborate on the same, let's have a quick look at her fashion shenanigans from recent years that have wooed our hearts time and again. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk: From Orphan Black to The Other Half, Looking at Some of her Best Roles Before She Joins MCU.

In Narces

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander Wang

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Siriano

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Cushnie et Ochs

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jenny Packham

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Reem Acra

Tatiana Maslany (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking about She-Hulk, Marvel president, Kevin Feige in his earlier interaction had said, “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU. Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she’s a lawyer and she’s going to star in a show, unlike anything we’ve done before.” Mark Ruffalo had already welcomed her in the MCU and here's looking forward to her first look from the show.

