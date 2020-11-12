Still drooling over John Abraham's yellow trunks from Dostana? Well, brace yourselves for Tiger Shroff is here to take away the mantle from this 'Desi Boy'. The War actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture from his Maldives holiday and boy, was that tempting! Tiger is currently holidaying in the country known for its exotic beaches and is looking forward to sharing his holiday album with his followers. And if the pictures from same are gonna be so tempting, who are we to complain?! War Actors Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Workout; How Student of the Year 2 Star Follows in the Footstep of His Idol (View Pics & Videos).

Tiger's yellow trunks did remind us of John Abraham from Dostana. While discussing bikini pictures and all are fine, let's not ignore the men and their yellow trunks that look equally terrific. One look at their pictures together and they are enough to make us go weak in our knees. If there's a fight to discuss our man-crush for every day, we think Tiger and John would end up sharing the numero uno position. Want a Body like John Abraham’s? A Look into The Romeo Akbar Walter Actor’s Diet and Workout.

Tiger Shroff v/s John Abraham

Tiger Shroff v/s John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Tiger's the new eye candy, John has been our forever crush. Ask us to name the actor who nailed his yellow trunk better than the other and we'll never have any answer. We aren't biased but you can! Do you think Tiger was able to beat John in this race or did the senior actor retain his place? Vote for your favourite man and help him win this race.

