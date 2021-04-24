Varun Dhawan, Bollywood's favourite student celebrates his birthday on April 24. Yes, he shares the date with his favourite cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar and the fact just makes this day a lot more special for us. Varun had a rather terrific debut in Bollywood and didn't wait too long before tasting success in the industry. He soon became a fan favourite and was a big rage amongst the kids. A charming hunk who tied the knot this year, Varun should also be admired for his style statements. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are 'Not On A Honeymoon' In Arunachal Pradesh (View Pics).

Varun's personal wardrobe is as flamboyant as his persona. With printed shirts or classic tuxedos, he has always managed to carve a place for himself among the best-dressed hunks of the industry. We have seen his style statements during his film promotions and his red carpet avatars are equally admirable. He sure knows how to present himself in the best way possible and is game for anything that's colourful enough. From pink shirts to floral ones, there's not one element that he'll ever refuse to wear. As this Badrinath gets ready to cut his birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of his coolest fashion outings. Dwayne Johnson Calls Varun Dhawan ‘Best’ and All The Rock Fans Might Feel Jealous.

Maroon Suit, 'Cos Why Not?

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Boys Can Nail Co-ord Suit Too!

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing His All-White Look

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Three-Piece Delight

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We're Loving His Indo-Western Look

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink Shirt? Yes, Please!

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Casual Done Right

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun's last release was Coolie No 1 which had an OTT premiere on Amazon Prime. Post its release, Varun made multiple announcements including Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He also has Arun Khetarpal biopic and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis in his film kitty and he's expected to rule the box office with such promising projects. But that's for the future. For now, let's keep admiring this handsome hunk and wish him an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).