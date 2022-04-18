The celebrities' biggest night, Met Gala or Met Ball is a high profile mega-event that is held for the fundraising benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The global fashion event is also known as the "Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets" that will be held in the May calendar slot, this year. Established in 1948 the fashion's biggest night is all about gorgeous costume pieces crafted by the industry's biggest and most well-known designers that have a reflection of the unique theme. Met Gala 2022 will take place on Monday 2 May in New York City. The annual event is widely regarded as among the most prominent and most famous social event in the world which is finally returning to its customary date after two years. Katy Perry Teases Her Met Gala 2022 Outfit, Says ‘I’m Going To Play a Whole Different Card’ (View Pics).

Met Gala 2022 Theme, Dress Code And Hosts

The Met Ball is organized by Vogue haute couture an American monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine that marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Vogue posted on its official Instagram page, the theme of this year's Gala: In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a continuation of 2021's theme In America: a Lexicon of Fashion. For your information, an anthology is a whole collection of art. Furthermore, the most eye-catching and impressive part of the event is the attire worn by the popular faces. Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Co-Host the Star-Studded Event.

The Met Ball's Costume Institute Gala is a highly remarkable fundraising benefit that serves as an opening celebration for the Institute's annual fashion display. Vogue shared the dress code for this year's event. Attendees would embrace a white-tie approach to the night. "The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur, and perhaps the dichotomy, of Gilded Age New York," Vogue stated. According to some reports, the show's official co-chairs will be Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda with Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour remaining as the event’s honorary co-chairs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).