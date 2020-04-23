When Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Sinha Revamped Latex Fetish Into Feisty Fashion!

Latex Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The newest wrinkle in town, vinyl and latex debuted on designer runways in recent seasons. The bespoke fabric that distinctly gives a second skin vibe belongs to the extreme and edgy fashion arena. Sustainable and a plant-derived fabric, latex was formerly perceived as an exclusive fabric for fetish fashion. Taming the fabric and giving it a street style nomenclature, designers and celebrities like Kardashians and Jenners have also rendered it as a wardrobe must-have. The slick, stretchy, powerfully charismatic fabric in varied styles is a bold and unconventional fashion choice. But lending their svelte frames to some stunning latex ensembles were Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Sinha. As opposed to risque vibes, a plausible sophistication is attainable with latex or vinyl.

The shocking trend of Latex has dominated the runways and pop culture this season. Latex is synonymous with hypersexuality and the key to achieving an eye-popping vibe with this vegan fabric is to keep the other elements of the look muted. An after-hours fashion trend that is quickly transitioning into a daytime one; here's how our beloved B-townies embraced the vinyl trend and had fun with the incredibly sleek, glossy and dramatic fabric.

Shraddha Kapoor - Street Dancer 3D Promotions

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha opted for separates featuring a cropped blouse and high waist latex pants by Deme. Contrasting stilettos, oxidized earrings and bangles from Studio Metallurgy perfected the look. Messy textured hair and messy pink eyes with nude pink lips completed the vibe. When Shraddha Kapoor Zoomed Into the Weekend With Some Earthy Tones and Oodles of Minimal Chicness.

Bhumi Pednekar - Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Styled by Mohit Rai, Bhumi slipped into a body-hugging vegan leather dress from Nisse. She teamed it with a pair of pointy-toed iridescent stiletto heels from The Public Desire. Textured waves, bold tinted lips, defined eyes completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Ananya Panday - NYE 2020

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya wore an Oh Polly pink vinyl mini dress featuring an extreme bodycon fit. Textured waves, glossy pink lips and delicately lined eyes upped her vibe. Large hoops completed her look. Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us

Kriti Kharbanda -Tuborg Brand Endorsement

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Kriti sported separates featuring a cropped latex jacket with a matching mini skirt from label Deme by Gabriella Demetriades and a white bralette. Wavy centre-parted hair and subtle nude glam allowed the amplification of the bold hue. Kriti Kharbanda Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous in her Black Floral Payal Singhal Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha - Photoshoot

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha ravished about in a red latex dress from the label, Dead Lotus Couture by designer Nange Magro featuring a long and sexy slit. Red pumps from Christian Louboutin, bright red lips, defined eyes and eyebrows with a sleek centre-parted hairdo. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz.

Sara Ali Khan - Brand Endorsement

Styled by Ami Patel, Sara flaunted a neon green shimmery cropped blouse with a pleated neon pink skirt and layered it with a bright printed longline jacket, courtesy the colour maverick designer Manish Arora. Pumps, a half updo and subtle makeup completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Bold and Buzzy Outfit by Amit Aggarwal.

Mouni Roy - Photoshoot

A pink latex mini dress from Deme by Gabriella Demetriades accentuated Mouni's petite frame. She layered up her look with a caramel toned oversized blazer. Snakeskin boots, centre-parted wavy hair and subtle glam featuring dramatic eyes, nude lips completed her look. Mouni Roy Is Trés Sexy in a Checkered Jacket, Denim and Stilettos!

Latex, a synthetic fabric with endless styling possibilities, stretchy as it is, do stretch your wardrobe to include a latex ensemble, just like these celebrities did. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.