International Women’s Day 2020: Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian Are Changing the Game, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

Women's Day 2020 Special - Most Fashionable Women Of The World (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Power dressing is synonymous with assertive women. Fashion is dynamic and trends are ample. But retaining a strong sense of self all whilst redefining elegance, keeping it sophisticated and sartorial and breaking the conventions is what defines a powerful woman. Who run the world? GIRLS! Queen Bey did simplify for the rest of the world with the iconic song! Clinching and sharing the world's most fashionable and powerful women platform with Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, here's what keeps us glued to their shenanigans.

Ahead we have rounded up the fashionable powerful women around the world who live by the mantra, Live,Inspire, Slay, Repeat!

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady retained a powerful fashion arsenal all through the presidency. She swapped those formal shift dresses and pencil skirts for experimenting with thigh-high Balenciaga sequin boots to fringed jackets. All along, her heady styles have always been an inspiration. Michelle Obama Quotes For Her 56th Birthday: Motivational Sayings By The 44th First Lady of US That Will Inspire You For a Better Tomorrow!

Beyonce

She runs the world and how! Her fashion choices have been a hoot right from her days of being a Destiny’s Child. All those gorgeous red carpet gowns, polished street styles to on stage brouhaha, Queen B slays with a style that is always a notch above the rest and elegant. Beyonce Birthday Special: 15 Hot Pics of Queen Bey That Prove She Can Rock Anything!

Rihanna

The pop star’s #IDGAF aplomb or devil-may-care approach to street style is a lesson in making the rules in fashion, owning a style and breaking them too! Rihanna Shows Off Gorgeous Thicc Frame in a Pink Silk Dress at Fenty Launch Party.

Priyanka Chopra

From polished streetwear to blazing red carpet ensembles, for Desi Girl, Priyanka, glamour never takes a day off! Immaculate always, she grasps the vibe and is always a delight. Sophie Turner Talks About Her New Show Survive, Suffering From Depression, and Priyanka Chopra.

Anna Wintour

She is the formidable fashion force and the first in the fashion industry, the editor-chief of the American Vogue and part-time creative director of Conde Nast, Anna Wintour. A curator of Vogue (Pun Intended), Anna commands respect and how! Keeping it slick, sleek and ultra sophisticated, Anna's signature black sunnies leaves us gaping wide with amazement.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria aka Posh Spice transcended from her fats of punk fashion to being a fashion mogul. Her signature sense of style play oozes a rare timeless and effortless vibe.

Meghan Markle

Meghan, the former actress and Duchess of Sussex swapped her Hollywood wardrobe for a polished fashion arsenal featuring relatively unknown designers and luxury fashion houses like Givenchy, Stella McCartney and Aquazzura. She has created a signature style of smart ensembles teamed with pumps and a messy bun. What's more? She has promoted sustainability through affordable labels too. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shares Baby Archie’s Unseen Pics in 2019 Montage With Coldplay’s Refreshing Song Clocks.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

Her Highness is supremely sartorial and her chic but trendy sense of style has us dazed. With a penchant for monochromatic looks and pops of color, she has redefined the neutral palette with sophisticated elegance.

Gigi Hadid

She is easily and arguably America's Sweetheart of the modeling world. A bonafide fashionista, Gigi makes even the most basic vibe look oh-so-glamorous. Setting the trend and blazing away is how usually she goes about and reaffirms the belief that there is nothing that Gigi cannot pull off.

Kim Kardashian

The voluptuous diva has traversed a long way from her early days on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to launching her own beauty and shapewear brand. She swapped her clubwear-heavy wardrobe for high fashion labels. She has made a compelling case for the tight, curve-hugging clothes.

While these women helped shape today’s style landscape, we wish them and all the beautiful women out there, a Fabulous Women's Day!