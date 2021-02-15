Well, Fashion basics 101 say that every woman needs a jumpsuit! But it's certainly more interesting whe it's an all white jumpsuit! Making a strong and chic point for the much-loved silhouette with her photoshoot was our Mumbai girl, Erica Fernandez! Keeping up with her penchant to pull off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles coupled with her flawless beauty, Erica chose to give this lucid vibe a worthy tap and notch up the ante with a sophisticated style. As one of the most popular faces on television, Erica Fernandes is also a noted fashion and beauty blogger. She never ceases to amaze us, whether it is dripping elegance in ethnic ensembles or stunning in classic styles. Erica has an innate understanding of what suits her lithe frame, healthy skin, long silky hair perfectly in place. A Rahil Hasan embellished ivory toned jumpsuit was paired off with embellished black pumps, bold red lips and sleek hair. The photoshoot was done amidst the sprawling five star hotel, Palazzo Versace in Dubai. Juda Kar Diya Song: Harsh.ad Chopda and Erica Fernandes’ Sweet Chemistry Is a Visual Treat.

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well curated styles like these and many more allow Erica a worthy spot amongst the best dressed stunners of the small screen. Erica was seen as Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

