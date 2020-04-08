Parth Samthaan Wants to Get Into the Shoes of This Avenger and It’s Pretty Obvious!

Parth Samthaan (Photo Credits: Insta)

All thanks to TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor, the telly world is now blessed with Parth Samthaan. The man of every girl's dream, Parth's role as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandez (Prerna) is loved by one and all. That being said, amid the lockdown fans of KZK are surely missing the fresh episodes of the daily soap. But fret not, as the actor in a recent interview with Pinkvilla talked about his likes, professional life and much more. While we did report that Samthaan is all set for his big Bollywood debut this year, we've now also got our hands on another interesting scoop from his chat with the entertainment portal. Parth Samthaan Hints About Making a Bollywood Debut, Says There's a Good Chance that It Will Happen This Year.

So, during his live Instagram session, the actor talked about how he is a sucker for web-series and TV shows. On the same lines, the TV hunk revealed that if given a chance he would love to meet The Professor from Money Heist. Not just this, further, Samthaan also spilt beans on how likes the Avengers series. And so when a fan quizzed him which character from the superhero film he would love to be, his answer was obvious and how. He replied that he wants to get into the shoes of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man from Avengers. Shirtless Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand Dancing to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Desi Boyz’ Is as Wacky as It Gets (Watch Video).

"Though I love everyone, I will go for Iron Man, i.e. Robert Downey Jr. So, apparently, he died in the last part of the Avengers series. But, I would rather replace him since now they'll be searching for a new Iron Man. So yes, I'm the new Iron Man!' He also quipped pointed towards a painting behind him in his house, 'You can see Spiderman behind me he's following me," he said.

Indeed, as Downey Jr has now said goodbye to the superhero film, the KZK actor wants to get into the legend's suit. What are your thoughts on this? Parth as Iron Man? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!