Parth Samthaan Hints About Making a Bollywood Debut, Says There's a Good Chance that It Will Happen This Year

Parth Samthaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parth Samthaan is very well on his way to making a Bollywood debut and the actor has confirmed the same. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor will follow in the footsteps of other small-screen actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajeev Khandelwal, Hina Khan and others who took the big leap from their TV career. The actor had recently announced adding a film to his checklist for 2020 and seems like he had a fair idea about it already. Parth in his recent conversation with Pinkvilla revealed his big Bollywood debut plans and when can we expect to see him on the silver screen. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Teaser: Parth Samthaan Turns into a Fierce Gangster In This ALT Balaji Web Series and It Sure Looks Interesting as Hell! (Watch Video).

"There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year," Parth said when asked about his Bollywood debut. Though the actor refused to reveal any more details about his big B-town plan, he's hoping that things will work out in the next few months and an announcement is likely to follow. The actor is currently busy with his TV show and also has a web series to look forward to. Though he's excited about the film debut, he'd easily pick Netflix over movies any day. "There's a good chance that your show or film is followed by more seasons if it works well," he explained. Shirtless Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand Dancing to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Desi Boyz’ Is as Wacky as It Gets (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, his Bollywood debut would also mean that he could come face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani someday. The Baaghi 2 actress was in a relationship with the TV actor way early in her career but they decided to part ways eventually.