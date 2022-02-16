Miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is currently in New York attending the NY Fashion Week. The beauty pageant winner arrived in the big apple to support India born, New York-based fashion designer and costume designer, Bibhu Mohapatra. Earlier we have seen Kangana Ranaut strut in style in his various designs and recently Sandhu turned up as his muse and she looked delightful. Wearing an orange satin gown by the man himself, Harnaaz took the NY streets by storm and how! Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Crowning Moment Video: Watch Andrea Meza Crown Indian Beauty Queen As Her Successor.

Harnaaz's orange satin midi dress belonged to his Fall 2021 collection. It has an elaborate long train and she further paired it with a black trench coat. With no major jewellery and just a pair of dangler earrings and brown pumps to match, she completed her look further. Harnaaz's makeup was kept subtle to match her bright dress. She preferred nude lips, blushed cheeks, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and soft, wavy hair to round off her look. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu for Winning Miss Universe 2021.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in NYC

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We personally liked her look for it was simple and appealing to our eyes. But while this is our verdict, what's your say on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she could have picked something else? Something more flattering perhaps? We'd love to hear your thoughts. So, go ahead and drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the right option from the box below.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in Bibhu Mohapatra - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).