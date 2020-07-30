The auspicious festival of Eid al-Adha, or Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid 2020 is here, and the festive spirit is enchanting. Eid al-Adha 2020 is on July 30 and July 31, and it is celebrated to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Eid ul-Adha, or Bakrid celebration, is extremely auspicious among the Islamic community. One of the most significant traditions is women applying mehndi designs on their palms. As we are celebrating the occasion, here we bring you five-minute Bakrid 2020 simple and easy mehndi designs that are so effortless to make. These beautiful Arabic henna patterns, dotted mehndi designs, foot mehndi patterns and many more are the latest collections and great for beginners to sharpen their skills to make mehndi patterns on both front and backhands to flaunt during the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is considered the holier of the two main festivals among the Islamic community. However, due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across nations, the celebration of Bakrid 2020 is bound to be different than in previous years. People are observing the festival at home. Below, in this article, we bring you the most delicate and top Eid mehndi designs for the festival. You can apply these gorgeous design on your palm as well as the backside of your hands. The striking henna patterns are so lovely, and it can grab the attention of anyone, the moment you apply these latest Arabic Bakrid 2020 mehndi designs. We have added videos that will help you guide through the process and make beautiful henna patterns on your hands in the celebration of Bakrid 2020 mehndi.

Watch Video of Easy Mehndi Designs:

Watch Video: Quick Henna Pattern

Watch Video: Simple Arabic Henna Design

Aren’t they so gorgeous? Besides, the mehndi designs are so easy to make, and the outcome is just so beautiful. Celebrate the significant festival of Bakrid 2020, by applying the traditional henna patterns on your hands. We wish our readers, a blessed Bakrid Mubarak 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).