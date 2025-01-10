Achyutananda Dasa Jayanti is celebrated in India every year with a lot of devotion and faith. It marks the birth anniversary of Achyutananda Dasa, a 16th-century saint, author, seer, and Vaishnava. Achyutananda Dasa Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. Shri Achyutananda Dasa was believed to have the ability to see the future and past and interpret the present. He was one of the five famous seers known as the Panchasakha. He also wrote many books, many of which were about prophecies. He made many predictions, which are found in the book Bhavishya Malika Puran. The book was first written in Odia and has been translated into other languages. Let’s look at his predictions. Kushal Kumar’s Predictions for 2025: From Boost in Key Sectors to Natural Disasters, Here’s What ‘Indian Nostradamus’ Claims To See in Country’s Future.

World War 3

The book predicts that 13 Islamic countries, along with China, will attack India, starting the Third World War, when Saturn enters Pisces. This war will last for six years and six months. During this time, it will seem as though there are two suns in the sky—one being the actual sun and the other a shining celestial body. A bright object, possibly a comet or a small meteorite, is also expected to appear. This object will fall into the Bay of Bengal, which will cause a massive tsunami. And it will submerge six districts in Odisha. The book also mentions that around the same time, a huge solar flare will occur, severely affecting some regions, especially in the southern hemisphere. This will cause power outages and electricity shortages for about six months.

Satya Sanatan Dharma

The Bhavishya Malika Puran, says that by 2032, all major religions, beliefs and practices will unite into Satya Sanatan Dharma. This will lead to a brighter future for everyone.

Darkness on Earth

One of the predictions says that natural disasters will cause darkness on Earth for seven days. According to Achyutananda Dasa, this event will take place between 2022 and 2029. Baba Vanga’s Predictions for 2025: Who Is Baba Vanga? Know About Nostradamus of the Balkans and Her Chilling Doomsday Prophecy.

These predictions talk about some major disasters and conflicts set to take place in the future. While we cannot be sure of their accuracy and exactly when they will happen. However, they remind everyone to stay cautious and be prepared.

