Rath Yatra is a very important Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Jagannath and is considered to be extremely auspicious and important. While the biggest Rath Yatra festival is celebrated in the city of Puri, Odisha, Ahmedabad also has an annual Rath Yatra, which is said to be the third largest Rath Yatra in the world. Rath Yatra 2023 in Ahmedabad will be celebrated on June 20 and will surely witness thousands of devotees entering the temple. Those who cannot visit Ahmedabad Rath Yatra turn towards the internet to Watch Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Live Stream Online. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Date and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Auspicious Hindu Festival Celebrated in Gujarat.

In Ahmedabad, Rath Yatra has been organized by Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, on every Ashadh-Sud-Bij since 1878. The Jagannath Temple is 400 years old. Rath Yatra 2023 is celebrated as a Lokotsav (public festival) in the state of Gujarat. The first Rath Yatra was celebrated in 1878 because Jagannath came in the dream of Narasimha Das. The dream is believed to have motivated the beginning of the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra. The Raths (chariots) were made from coconut trees by the devotees.

Rath Yatra is a chariot festival involving a public procession with a chariot with deities Jagannath (Vishnu avatar), Balabhadra (his brother), Subhadra (his sister) and Sudarshana Chakra (his weapon) on a Ratha, a wooden doula-shaped chariot. As we prepare to celebrate Rath Yatra Ahmedabad 2023, here is how you can watch Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Live Online. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rath Yatra With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings to Loved Ones.

Watch Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Live:

Rath Yatra is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Ashada, according to the Hindu Calendar. Rath Yatra Ahmedabad 2023 marks the 146th year of celebrations and will surely be commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Rath Yatra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).