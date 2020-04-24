Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 5 Things You Should NEVER Do on This Auspicious Hindu Festival!

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Dos and Don'ts (Photo Credits: File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya is here! The day is considered to be extremely holy and auspicious and celebrated mainly by the Hindus. It is believed that the day of Akshaya Tritiya, brings in good luck and if you do good deeds on this day, the deities bless you. On this day devotees chant, perform yagnas, and also resort to charity. On this day, people try to give as much as they can to the unfortunate. According to Hindu beliefs, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya whatever good you do comes back to you. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Date and Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance of Buying Gold on This Auspicious Day.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Baisakh month which according to the Gregorian calendar, falls in the month of April every year. 2020 will see Akshaya Tritiya celebrated on April 26. This day is also considered to be the birthday anniversary of the Goddess of food and prosperity, Maa Annapurna. It is believed that people who get married on the day of Akshaya Tritiya have an amazing love life. Not only this day, but it is also considered auspicious to start all the important works on this day whether it is entering your new home or starting off a new business/ project. However, there are few things you should not do on this day. Take a look at some ominous or ashubh things you must avoid on this day:

It is said that you should not pluck basil leaves without bathing on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Maa Tulsi is said to be very dear to Lord Vishnu.

Don't think evil about anyone

While worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya special care should be taken for cleanliness and purity. Do clean the place of worship before Akshaya Tritiya. Wear clean clothes yourself too.

Upanayana (also known as janeu or holy string ceremony) rites are not performed on Akshaya Tritiya in some areas as it is considered inauspicious to do so. On this day one shouldn't wear new janeu for the first time.

In some places, travelling on the day of Akshaya Tritiya is also considered inauspicious

While on this day buying a new house is considered extremely lucky but it is said that one should not start any kind of construction work. However, the bottom line is that whatever you do, do it with good intention. It is your clean heart that matters the most!