The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya comes from two Sanskrit words 'akshaya' which means "never decreasing" in the sense of "prosperity, luck, joy, and success", while 'tritiya' means "third phase of the moon". The occasion is celebrated by Hindus and Jains on the third day of the Shukla paksha of the Indian month of Vaisakh. As per the dates in the traditional Hindu Calendar, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 falls on Tuesday, the 3rd of May. The highly sacred fest of Akshaya Tritiya, Akti or at times marked as Akha Teej is done by reading scriptures, Japa, performing special Puja, offering homage to ancestors, and worshipping the Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu. When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2022? Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Muhurat and Significance of Celebrating the Auspicious Day of Akha Teej.

The day is considered pious in many regions of India for starting up new ventures, weddings, expensive investments such as gold or other property, and any new endeavour. However, the occasion comes with some recommendable and avoidable tasks that one must be aware of. We have listed Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Dos and Don’ts, below: Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Images & Wishes: Facebook Greetings, GIF Messages, SMS, HD Wallpapers & Quotes To Celebrate Akha Teej.

List of Dos and Don’ts For Akshaya Tritiya 2022

1. Buying gold during Akti is a long-established tradition as people believe that the meaning of the festival is "never diminishing". One who buys gold will increase the other forms of wealth and opulence.

2. One must donate food, clothes and other essential items on this pious day to needy and poor people.

3. If planning to start a new business, or want to invest in anything expensive like a property or buy a new car; then Akha Teej is the perfect occasion as anything that begins on this day is sure to flourish and thrive.

4. After worshipping, make sure you offer a saatvik bhog without onion and garlic to the lord.

5. Abstaing yourself from activities like eating non-veg, smoking, drinking, fighting, abusing, swearing and carnal activity.

6. Couples who tie the knot of marriage on the day of Akha Teej are sure to find marital bliss in their union.

Akha Teej is a day of manifold blessings. To make sure that all the acts you do on this Akshaya Tritiya bless you with good fortune and positivity, stick to all the simple and crucial rules given above.

