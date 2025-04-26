Alien Day is an annual event that is celebrated in several countries around the world on April 26. This global celebration honours the legendary Alien franchise and its lasting influence on science fiction and horror cinema. As per historical records, the date, 4/26, is a nod to LV-426, the fictional moon where the terrifying Xenomorph was first encountered in Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien. Alien Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26 and is observed by a wide range of events around the globe. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

According to reports, Alien Day was first celebrated in 2015 as an unofficial holiday in Brooklyn, New York, by a group of people who loved science fiction. Alien Day serves as an important day for fans to honour this cinematic legacy and explore the thrilling, dark universe it created. In this article, let’s know more about Alien Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual event.

Alien Day 2025 Date

Alien Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

Alien Day Significance

Alien Day is more than just a fan holiday as it’s a tribute to one of the most innovative and influential sci-fi sagas in film history. Alien life, also known as extraterrestrial life, is life that originates from another world rather than on Earth. No extraterrestrial life has yet been scientifically conclusively detected. This annual event showcases the impact of the franchise through fan events, special screenings, and releases. Alien Day brings together a global fanbase that continues to grow across generations.

