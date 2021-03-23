Amalaki Ekadashi is a Hindu celebration of the day of Ekadashi (eleventh day of the month) in the month of Phalgun. People often observe a stringent Ekadashi fast, offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and celebrate this festival with all enthusiasm and valour. Amalaka Ekadashi 2021 will begin on March 24 and ends on March 25. People often share Happy Amalaka Ekadashi wishes and messages, Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Amalaka Ekadashi 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. This is why, we bring you Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 wishes, WhatsApp stickers and HD images to worship Lord Vishnu.

The eleventh day of the month is observed as Ekadashi. This day is dedicated to God Vishnu. On Amalaka Ekadashi, people often worship an amla tree. Devotees believe that Lord Vishnu resides in the amla tree, and this day also marks the beginning of Holi celebrations in India. Holi is the annual spring festival in India which is filled with colours, delicious delicacies and fun events.

Amalaka Ekadashi 2021 tithi begins on March 24, 10.23 am and lasts until March 25, 9.47 am.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaki Ekadasi to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Amalaki Ekadasi Bring You Prosperity and Joy

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi Bless You on Amalaki Ekadashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2021! May Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi Shower Their Blessings on You and Your Family

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Amalaki Ekadasi 2021, May All Your Wishes Come True!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download the newer collection of WhatsApp stickers, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

The celebration of Amalaki Ekadashi is an important occasion for many devotees of Lord Vishnu. People often wake up early, have a bath and visit the temple to pray to Lord Vishnu. Praying to the amla tree while observing a stringent all-day fast is also an important part of this festival. People observing the Ekadashi Vrat abstain from eating or drinking anything all day and only break the fast on the next day, after sunrise. Here’s hoping that this Amalaka Ekadashi brings with it good luck and prosperity to you and your family.

