Amalaki Ekadashi or Amalaka Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the waxing moon in the lunar month of Phalgun. This year it falls on March 14, Monday. Amalaki Ekadashi is a celebration of the Amalaki tree or amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in the amla tree. Therefore, the amla tree is worshipped on this day to get blessings from Lord Vishnu. This day marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations. As you observe Amalaka Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Amalaki Ekadashi 2022 Date & Timing: How Is Amalaka Ekadashi Vrat Celebrated? Know Puja Vidhi and Significance of Hindu Holy Day.

Devotees celebrate the Amalaki Ekadashi by observing fast. The legend of fast ritual is known as Vrat Katha. It is believed that if the vrat is observed without any desire and with pure devotion, it results in the grace of Lord Vishnu in this and the next life. Devotees share the wishes of this auspicious occasion through various social media platforms. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends to wish them Happy Amalaka Ekadashi 2022.

Devotees who observe fast should have a ritual bath early morning on Amalaki Ekadashi. The amla tree is also washed and bathed before worshipping it. The fasting devotees offer gifts to Brahmin priests praying for prosperity, wealth, and health. The main festivities of Holi begin on this day. As you start preparing for Holi, here are wishes for Amalaka Ekadashi 2022 that you can send to all your relatives through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Amalaka Ekadashi 2022!

