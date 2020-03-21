Anti-Racism Quotes For International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020: From Martin Luther King Jr. to Oprah Winfrey, Inspirational Sayings By Celebs on Racism

Image is For Representational Purpose Only (File Image)

Racism - it is an issue that we have been tackling for as long as we remember. Sometimes sidelined by common jokes that people continue to crack and other times leading to dangerous, violent crimes, the issue of racial discrimination has been witnessed in most parts of the world and needs to be ended. This is the reason the United Nations observes March 21 as International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. From opening conversations on the issue of racial discrimination to sharing inspiring life stories of leaders comrading against racism, this day is celebrated in multiple ways. People also indulge in sharing anti-racism quotes and slogans by personalities like Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincon, Mohammad Ali, among others. International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020 Date: Theme, History and Significance of Day Raising Awareness About Racism.

The commemoration of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination marks a sad day in the fight against discrimination. On March 21, 1960, the police opened fire at a peaceful demonstration against the apartheid pass laws, in Sharpeville, South Africa. This shootout led to the death of 69 people, and the UN marked this black day by remembering the sacrifice of these unsung heroes. The United Nations General Assembly called on the international community to redouble its efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination on this day in 1966.

As we head on to celebrate this important day, it is important to also exercise steps to ensure we shy away from making racist and discriminatory remarks. This becomes especially relevant in the current times. Here are a few inspiring and soul-stirring quotes against racism, anti-racist slogans and more by some of the biggest and most celebrated personalities across the world.

Anti-Racism Quote: I Believe in Human Beings, and That All Human Beings Should Be Respected As Such, Regardless of Their Color ― Malcolm X

Anti-Racism Quote: Racism Is a Grown-Up Disease, and We Should Stop Using Our Kids to Spread It. – Ruby Bridges

Anti-Racism Quote: Racism Is Still With Us. But It Is Up to Us to Prepare Our Children for What They Have to Meet, and, Hopefully, We Shall Overcome. – Rosa Parks

Anti-Racism Quote: Darkness Cannot Drive Darkness; Light Can Do That. Hate Cannot Drive Out Hate; Love Can Do That. – Martin Luther King

Anti-Racism Quote: Racism and Injustice and Violence Sweep Our World, Bringing a Tragic Harvest of Heartache and Death. – Billy Graham

Anti-Racism Quote: Misunderstanding Arising From Ignorance Breeds Fear, and Fear Remains the Greatest Enemy of Peace. – Lester B. Pearson

Anti-Racism Quote: You Get Racism Crossing the Street; It’s in the Very Fabric of American Society. – Nina Simone

Anti-Racism Quote: You Cannot Hate Other People Without Hating Yourself. – Oprah Winfrey

It is important to note that the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is also celebrated as Human Rights Day in South Africa. A public holiday, it commemorates the lives that were lost in their fight for democracy and stands reminder to all on the importance of democracy and the need to cherish it dearly. We hope that you celebrate this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination by pledging to spread awareness on the need to stop racist comments and jokes.