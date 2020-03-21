International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020 Date: Theme, History and Significance of Day Raising Awareness About Racism

Internationa Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination (Photo Credits: File Image)

Racial discrimination is a thing of the past, and now that we are living in the 21st century, the social ill doesn’t exist. Well, if you think that the above sentence is right and we have gone past the societal evil of racial discrimination in current times, then you are gravely wrong. The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed around the world to raise awareness against different forms of racial discrimination that exists in our society. Natural Hair Discrimination to be Banned in New York City in a bid to end Racism.

There’s a lot to know when it comes to racial discrimination. If you are looking for information on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020, its date, significance and much more, then you have come to the right place.

When will International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020 be celebrated?

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is an annual event which is observed annually. Like every year, this year too, the global event will be celebrated on March 21, which will fall on Saturday. The day is also celebrated as Human Rights Day in South Africa. Wondering why? Well…

What is the history of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination?

The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination commemorates the lives of those people who were killed during a peaceful protest in South Africa in 1960. Worldly known as Sharpeville Massacre, the police had opened fire at a peaceful demonstration and killed 69 people who were protesting against apartheid pass laws – an institutionally racist-system which was built on racial discrimination.

What is the theme of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020?

Every year, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed under a specific theme. However, the theme for the year 2020 isn’t announced yet. Nonetheless, if you want to know the themes of yesteryears, they are as follows:

2019: Mitigating and countering rising nationalist populism and extreme supremacist ideologies

2018: Promoting tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity in the context of combating racial discrimination

2017: Racial profiling and incitement to hatred, including in the context of migration

What is the Significance of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination?

Believe it or not, there are still millions of people who have to face racial discrimination daily, around the world. And because of this societal evil, they have very limited, or nil, access to education, health, social security, employment, housing opportunities etc. The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination looks to eliminate/reduce this societal evil by raising a voice and promoting awareness against these issues.

Every human being has an equal right to the resources and opportunities that exist on our planet. However, due to racial discrimination, they are deprived of such basic human rights.

Every year, the United Nations, along with several other international organisations, organise events, seminars, workshops etc. to shed light on this important subject. The day should be very important for all of us, as we all can contribute our bit in removal, or reducing, this ill practise from our society.

On this day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2020”, and hope you vow to contribute heartily to the global cause.