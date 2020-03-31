April Fools' Day 2020 Wishes For Girlfriend: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send Your Loved One

April Fools Day messages for girlfriends (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy April Fools' Day, 2020! Finally the day you can play pranks officially has arrived. People send April Fools' Day jokes to each other, pull pranks and tell their past experiences. It is generally a fun-filled day with people with a lot of laughs and fun celebrations. However, with world countries going through a tough situation fighting the battle, this year the celebrations have been curtailed. Meanwhile, you can send April Fools' Day wishes and messages to your near and dear ones. And we bring to you April Fools' Day 2020 greetings for girlfriends. It includes April Fools' Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, GIF Images, Messages and Instagram stories. Happy April Fools' Day 2020 Messages For Boyfriend: Funny Quotes, GIF Images, Cheesy Lines to Send To The Sweet 'Fool' in Your Life!

We have also included cheesy yet funny lines for her in the list below. So, if you cannot meet your loved one this year as you guys are in quarantine, then this message will help you. And even if you guys are together, these fools' messages are enough to make her laugh. So share these cute and funny wishes with your girlfriend and celebrate the observance. Check out the list below and have fun this April Fools' Day. Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

April Fools Day wishes for girlfriends (Photo Credits: File Photo)

April Fools' Day WhatsApp Message: You Are the Best, You Are Cool but Above All You Are a Fool. Happy April Fool’s Day!

April Fools Day Greetings for girlfriends (Photo Credits: File Photo)

April Fools' Day Facebook Greetings: You Have a Sweet Smile, a Sweet Voice. I Tell Sweet Lies. Happy April Fool’s Day!

April Fool's Day GIF!

April Fools Day 2020 messages for girlfriends (Photo Credits: File Photo)

April Fools' Day WhatsApp Message: I Have Always Loved You for Your Style, Smile, Eyes and Beauty…. You Are a Wonderful Person. You Must Also Admit That I Lie So Smartly That You Don’t Even Get to Know…. What Say???

April Fools Day wishes for girlfriends (Photo Credits: File Photo)

April Fools' Day Facebook Greetings: Cute, Adorable, Full of Zeal, That’s Not You, I Was Praising My Kitten. Happy April Fool’s Day!

April Fools' WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant-messaging app, people also send festive greeting through it. And with the wide use of the app, WhatsApp has brought a feature, WhatsApp Stickers using which you can wish your loved one. Download April Fools' Day 2020 from PlayStore and share some laughs. Happy April Fools' Day, everyone!