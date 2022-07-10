The Islamic observance of Bakrid is one of the most celebrated gazetted holidays in the world. The occasion, also known by the name Eid al-Adha is observed in the remembrance of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah as an act of obedience. Marked two months after Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival is celebrated by ritually sacrificing cattle to give 'Qurbani' to God. The day is also called , Eid Qurban, Hari Raya Haji in Singapore and Malasyia or Qurban Bayarami. Eid al-Adha 2022 in India will begin on the evening of 9 July and end on 10 July. The Bakri-Eid myth comes from the time when God provided a male goat to Abraham to sacrifice as a substitute before he forwent his son Ismail. As per God's instructions, the male goat was sacrificed by dividing it into three spares. Eid al-Adha 2022 Outfit Ideas: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Jyoti, Take Inspiration From These TV Actresses To Celebrate Bakrid in Style!

The needy and poor were traditionally offered one-third of the share, and another portion was given to friends and families. Abraham's family retained the residual portion of the meat. To date, families follow the same custom of distributing the slaughtered meat on Eid al-Adha. The Muslim fest is also termed 'Eid-ul-Zuha', which is derived from the Arabic words 'Eid', which means festival, and 'Zuha', which comes from Uzhaiyya, meaning sacrifice. To add extra sparkles to your Bakrid celebration this year, we have curated a bunch of joyous greetings, pictures, quotes from the holy Quran, spiritual verses, short texts and sayings. Hari Raya Haji 2022 Greetings & Eid al-Adha Mubarak Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS and DP To Mark the Conclusion of the Pious Haj Pilgrimage.

Several special prayers, or dua, are recited at certain times of Eid al Adha at the local mosques. People wear brand new clothes and cook authentic dishes and sweets. The Eid-ul-Adha namaz should be attended just before the sun enters the Zuhr time, i.e. the noontime prayer. After the prayer, the Muslims attend the Khutbah or oration by the Imam.

