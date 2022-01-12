The first day of the four-day festival of Sankranthi or Pongal festival in South India is celebrated as Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai. According to the Gregorian calendar, Bhogi 2022 will fall on January 13. To mark this day, here's a collection of Happy Bhogi 2022, Bhogi images, Happy Bhogi Pandigai wallpapers, Bhogi Pandigai wishes, Bhogi 2022 greetings and so on. Bhogi 2022 Date: When Is Bhogi Pandigai? Know Significance, Sankranthi Timings and Celebrations Ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

On Bhogi, people discard old things and concentrate on new things that bring in some kind of transformation. This day marks the end of the year's accounts and begins new accounts on the first day of harvest on the following day. As you celebrate the first day of Pongal, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

People worship Lord Indra, God of rains and pray for an abundant harvest. People clean their houses in and out and collect all the unwanted items. In the evening, they light bonfires with wooden logs, solid fuels and wooden furniture, which is no longer useful at home. Agricultural wastes are also burnt in the bonfire, which is expected to offer heat during the cold season, which is about to end. It is mostly celebrated in the southern states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Here is a collection of messages that you can send to your family and friends and wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Bhogi, May Your Future Be As Bright as Sun Shine, and Bring You Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Bhogi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Flame Your Past in Bhogi and Invite the New Year With New Hopes and Aspirations. Happy Bhogi to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Blissful Occasion of Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal & Bhogi I Wish You for Prosperity, Peace and Happiness. Happy Bhogi Festival to All

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just As the Flames of Bonfire Rise High, May This Coming Year Be Bright and Bring Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Bhogi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhogi Is an Auspicious Day To Start Anything New. May Your Fields Yield More Crop, May Your Family Be Prosperous.

People clean their houses and decorate them by drawing rangoli on this day. Marigold garlands and mango leaves are also used in the decoration. This is believed to remove all the negative energy from the house and make way for positive energy. Making way for positivity in your home, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to wish all your loved ones on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhogi 2022!

