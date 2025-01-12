Bhogi Pandigai is the annual celebration of the first day of Pongal. Bhogi Pandigai 2025 will be marked on January 13. Bhogi is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the day before Sankranti and is seen as a day to clear our homes and hearts of the things that weigh us down. The celebration of Bhogi is often known as a community event, as people come together around bonfires to mark this day. It is, therefore, customary to share Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2025 wishes and messages, Bhogi Pandigai 2025 greetings, Happy Bhogi Pandigai images and wallpapers, Bhogi Pandigai WhatsApp status and Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Bhogi is marked on the last day of Agrahāyaṇa or Mārgaśīrṣa month of the Hindu Solar Calendar. The celebration of Bhogi usually falls on January 13, and it is seen as a day to discard the old things that no longer serve a purpose and focus on enriching their lives with new and hopeful things. The celebration of Bhogi revolves around waking up at dawn, lighting a bonfire and burning the waste and discarded things that are weighing us down. People also take this opportunity to make special delicacies like dal vada and puran poli and offer it to the Almighty.

On the occasion of Bhogi, people also let go of the past memories that are weighing them down and look at the beginning with renewed hope and passion for Thai Pongal. As we prepare to celebrate Bhogi 2025, here are some Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2025 wishes and messages, Bhogi Pandigai 2025 greetings, Happy Bhogi Pandigai images and wallpapers, Bhogi Pandigai WhatsApp status and Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Keep the Spirit of Bhogi Close to Your Heart. Embrace the Joy, Love, and Cheer It Brings. Best Wishes on This Bhogi Day!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Courage, Hope and Beautiful Moments During Bhogi and the Year Ahead.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for Your Abundant Harvest, Peace, and Joy in This Season of Bhogi.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness, Peace, and Prosperity – May You Find Them All This Bhogi and Beyond. Happy Bhogi!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bhogi Bring You New Aspirations and Inspire You To Do More. Happy Bhogi!

Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Greetings, Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Celebrate The First Day Of Pongal

Bhogi celebrations hold immense significance, especially for the people of Tamil Nadu, as it is the first day of Pongal festivities. Pongal is seen as one of the most important and grandest 4-day harvest festivals that celebrate the winter harvests and the winter solstice. We hope that Bhogi 2025 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Bhogi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).