Bhogi Pandigai, or Bhogi Pongal, also known simply as Bhogi, marks the beginning of the four-day Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. In these regions, Sankranti is not just a single day of celebration but spans four days, each with distinct customs and rituals. Bhogi 2025 date falls on Monday, January 25. There are so many important things to know about Bhogi, such as Bhogi Pallu and Bhogi Mantalu (bonfires), along with other key details around rituals and the significance of the first day of the Sankranti festival. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Date & Sankranti Moment

In 2025, Bhogi Pandigai will be observed on Monday, January 13, and the Bhogi Sankranti moment will occur at 09:03 AM on January 14.

The four-day Sankranti festival is as follows:

Day 1: Bhogi (Bhogi Pandigai)

Day 2: Makara Sankranti (Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pongal in Tamil Nadu)

Day 3: Kanuma Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Mattu Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Day 4: Mukkanuma in Andhra Pradesh and Kaanum Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Bhogi Pandigai: A Day of Renewal and Gratitude

The first day of Sankranti celebrations, Bhogi, is a day to cleanse and prepare for the coming year by discarding old, unused items. It is an occasion to let go of the past and welcome new beginnings. Traditionally, people wake up before dawn to celebrate with a grand bonfire, known as Bhogi Mantalu, which is made from wood and other solid fuels. Derelict wooden items, often gathered from around the house, are offered to the fire as part of a cleansing ritual. The fire symbolizes the burning away of the old to make way for the new.

On this day, it’s also customary to set off crackers early in the morning, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Bhogi Pallu: A Tradition of Blessings for Children

A unique aspect of Bhogi Pandigai, particularly in Telugu families, is the ritual of Bhogi Pallu, which is performed for children aged three to six. Children are dressed in bright, colourful outfits, often wearing traditional attire such as Langa-Voni for girls. A mix of Regi Pallu (Indian jujube fruit), Senagalu (soaked black grams), flower petals, pieces of sugarcane, jaggery, and even coins are showered upon them. The ceremony is believed to protect the children from the evil eye, bring them prosperity, and bless them with long and healthy lives. In addition to Bhogi Pallu, the ritual of Ariselu Adugulu is also carried out. Ariselu, a sweet dish made of rice, is placed on the floor, and small children are encouraged to walk over it. This ceremony marks the joyous occasion when a child takes its first steps.

Rangoli and Bommala-Koluvu: Celebrating the Spirit of Bhogi

On Bhogi day, the festivities extend to the decoration of homes with Rangoli. Many communities organize Rangoli competitions, where intricate and colourful designs are created using bright hues of powders and flower petals. These beautiful designs are drawn outside homes and buildings, symbolizing prosperity and welcome. Another popular tradition during Bhogi is the display of Bommala-Koluvu, a traditional arrangement of dolls and figurines, often showcased in tiered displays in homes. The display is a part of the festivities and is a sign of good fortune for the coming year.

Feasting and Sharing Joy

As with many traditional festivals, food plays an essential role in Bhogi celebrations. Sweets such as Ariselu, til laddoos and other delicacies are prepared in abundance and shared among family and friends. The spirit of Bhogi is one of community, sharing, and gratitude as families come together to celebrate the festival with delicious food and lively conversations.

Bhogi Pandigai is a day filled with rituals that bring people together to celebrate the end of the old and the arrival of new beginnings. Whether it’s the cleansing fire of Bhogi Mantalu (bonfire), the blessings of Bhogi Pallu for children, or the colourful rangolis that brighten up homes, this day sets the tone for the rest of the Sankranti festivities, bringing warmth, joy, and hope for the year ahead.

