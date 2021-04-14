The festive occasion of Bisu Parba is celebrated by the Tulu community, which lives on the southwestern coast of India. For people who do not know about Bisu Parba, it a harvest festival observed by the Tuluvas, and it also marks their traditional New Year. Bisu Parba falls on the first day of Paggu, which is also the first month of the Tulu calendar. This year, Bisu Parba will be observed on April 15, i.e., Thursday. With Covid-19 measures in place, the best possible way would be to celebrate the festival indoors. If you are searching for the best Bisu Parba 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have reached the right destination.

The festive event of Bisu Parba is one of the significant festivals for the people of the Tulu community.

On the occasion of Bisu Parba, people of the Tulunadu region worship Mother Nature. The festive day of Bisu Parba is considered lucky to begin new ventures. If you are looking for the most popular and top-trending Bisu Parba 2021 wishes and greetings, then look no further as we have covered it all for you. At LatestLY, we bring you the latest collection of Bisu Parba 2021 wishes and WhatsApp messages, stickers, images and HD wallpapers, Facebook Status Messages, Hike messages, which you will be able to share on this auspicious day.

WhatsApp message reads: Wishing You a Happy Bisu Parba With the Hope That You Will Have Many Blessings in the Year To Come!

WhatsApp message reads: May You Be Happy the Whole Year Through. Wish You a Happy Bisu Parba, the New Year, and the Harvest Festival of Tulunadu!

WhatsApp message reads: Counting My Blessings And Wishing You More. I Hope You Enjoy a Happy Bisu Parba.

WhatsApp message reads: Let the Old Year End and the New Year Begin With the Warmest of Aspirations. Happy Bisu Parba!

The festival of Bisu Parba is observed as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. There are feasts, social gatherings, and many rituals and traditions that are followed on this auspicious day. To know more about Bisu Parba 2021 – its date, history, significance and more, click here.

As April 15 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Bisu Parba 2021. Do share these amazing festive vibes with your loved ones, and share these Bisu Parba 2021 messages and wishes to make their day more special.

