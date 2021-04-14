Happy Vishu 2021! The Kerala new year festival called Vishu is celebrated with great pomp in Kerala and some parts of Karnataka. There are many reasons for celebrating this festival. The day celebrates Malayalam New Year, along with the start of the sowing of paddy crop. Therefore, it is also a happy occasion for the farmers as well where they thank God for the good harvest. People pray for a good yield of the next crop. It is a new year celebration for the Malayalee people and since it is the first day of Medam, the ninth month of solar calendar in Kerala - it usually falls on 14th or 15th April and the celebrations include Vishu Kani, Vishukkaineetam, Vishukkanji, Kani konna and Vishupadakkam (fireworks). On this day Lord Vishnu and his form Lord Krishna are worshipped all over the state. Vishu 2021 Rangoli Designs: Easy Pookalam & Kolam Patterns to Decorate Your House This Kerala New Year (Watch Videos).

There are astronomical and religious reasons behind celebrating this festival because it is believed that on this day, the sun would directly fall on Lord Vishnu from the east direction. This is the reason that Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Shri Krishna are worshipped on this day. According to beliefs, it is also said that on this day Lord Krishna killed a demon named Narakasura. On Vishu, people greet each other on social media using Malayalam wishes, Vishu Ashamsakal HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS. It is generally the oldest member of the family who arranges the Vishukkani and they wake up in the Brahma Muhurat to start with the rituals. If you plan on wishing your loved ones, we bring to you Vishu Ashamsakal HD Images, Vishu 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and Messages to Send on Kerala New Year.

Happy Vishu 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers & Greetings : Send Vishu Ashamsakal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vishu 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers & Greetings : Send Vishu Ashamsakal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vishu 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers & Greetings : Send Vishu Ashamsakal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vishu 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers & Greetings : Send Vishu Ashamsakal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vishu 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers & Greetings : Send Vishu Ashamsakal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Download Vishu 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

It is so much easier and fun to celebrate by wishing your close ones 'Happy Vishu Ashamsakal' through WhatsApp Stickers. Download Vishu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send them to your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Vishu.

On this day, the deities are also offered special types of dishes in a special pot which is known as "Urali". Inside this, things like cucumber, pumpkin, coconut, raw banana, mango, pineapple, rice, betel nut, cereal, etc. are offered to the gods. Along with this, it is also custom to remove tableaux on this day.

