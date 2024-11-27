Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, known for offering massive discounts and deals on a wide range of products. Occurring every year the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season in the United States. Black Friday 2024 is on November 29. But what exactly is Black Friday, why is it celebrated and how did it become such a widely anticipated event? Here’s everything you need to know about this shopping extravaganza. Black Friday 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Is It Called Black Friday? FAQs and Other Details To Know About the Day That Marks the Start of Christmas Shopping in the US.

Origins of Black Friday

The term "Black Friday" was first coined in the 1960s by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the chaos and heavy traffic caused by shoppers flooding stores the day after Thanksgiving. However, by the 1980s, the term took on a more positive connotation. Retailers began to use it to refer to the moment when their financial records would shift from being in the "red" (indicating losses) to the "black" (indicating profits) due to the surge in sales. Since then, Black Friday has become synonymous with huge savings and marked the beginning of the holiday shopping rush.

How Black Friday Works?

Black Friday is characterized by doorbuster deals, limited-time promotions, and significant markdowns across a variety of products. Many retailers open early—some as early as 5:00 AM or even midnight—offering special promotions on popular items like electronics, toys, appliances, and clothing. These deals often come with limited stock, which drives customers to line up before stores open, hoping to snag the best bargains. Black Friday 2024 Memes and Hilarious Jokes: Funny Shopping Posts and Images Go Viral Online Ahead of the Festival.

In recent years, the event has expanded beyond brick-and-mortar stores. Online retailers like Amazon have embraced the trend, offering Black Friday deals on their websites. As a result, more people now shop from home, avoiding the crowds and taking advantage of online-exclusive discounts.

The Impact of Black Friday

Black Friday is a significant event for both retailers and consumers. For retailers, it represents an opportunity to boost sales and kick off the holiday shopping season. It’s often the biggest sales day of the year, with retailers offering some of their best deals to attract customers. For consumers, it’s an opportunity to save money on everything from electronics to holiday gifts.

While Black Friday is known for its sales, it has also become a cultural phenomenon. People eagerly anticipate the event, with many planning their shopping trips weeks in advance. Others even take part in "Black Friday traditions," such as comparing deals, mapping out stores, and joining in the excitement of the hunt for the best bargains.

Black Friday is much more than just a shopping event; it’s a cultural tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season. Whether you shop in stores or online, Black Friday offers great deals and savings, making it a highly anticipated day for consumers and retailers alike. So, if you’re looking to score major discounts on holiday gifts or treat yourself to something special, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to do so.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).