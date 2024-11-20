Christmas is almost here, bringing with it the festive cheer. But that’s not all! It’s also the start of the Christmas shopping season. Ask anyone who loves shopping and looks forward to the best deals on what’s the best time of the year, and you will surely receive the response—Black Friday. Black Friday marks the official start of the shopping season in the US. Previously, the Black Friday sales were restricted to the US. However, today Black Friday sales take place in many countries across the globe, including India. Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. It is the perfect time for Christmas shopping, and stores and websites offer irresistible and countless deals on products. Black Friday FAQs: When Does Black Friday Sale Start? What and When Is Cyber Monday? Is Black Friday Bank Holiday? Here's All You Need to Know.

Black Friday 2024 Date

Black Friday 2024 falls on Friday, November 29.

Black Friday History

The first time the term Black Friday was used was for a financial crisis and not for a Thanksgiving holiday. However, the actual story dates back to the 1960s. Police officers in Philadelphia started using the phrase Black Friday when chaos ensued after a large number of tourists came into the city to start their holiday shopping and, in some years, even attend the annual Army-navy football game. It is said that the police officers who had to deal with this crowd gave the day the name Black Friday. The huge crowds often meant headaches for the police, who had to work longer shifts and deal with issues like traffic jams, shoplifting, accidents, and more.

Black Friday Significance

Black Friday is one of the best days for shopping, as several shops, stores, websites, and merchants offer special deals to customers on a variety of products. This results in happy shop owners and customers. It also adds to the festive spirit and brings good cheer to one and all!

Black Friday Timings

Black Friday usually starts at 05:00 AM, but some stores start at 06:00 AM.

Is Black Friday a Bank Holiday?

Black Friday is not a bank holiday; however, some banks close early on this day.

How Did Black Friday Get Its Name?

The day got its name from the large number of tourists who would crowd around to start their shopping for Christmas. It was the time when police had to deal with a lot of chaos and issues. Black Friday Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Marks the Start of the Shopping Season in the United States.

Today, Black Friday is celebrated in various ways across the world. Many people are gearing up to make purchases ahead of the holiday season. If you’re looking forward to Black Friday 2024, here’s hoping you find the best deals.

