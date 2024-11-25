In the United States, Black Friday is the ultimate shopping festival that kicks off the holiday season. It falls right after Thanksgiving and encourages people to stock up for the upcoming holidays. Black Friday 2024 falls on Friday, November 29. On this day, several stores and websites offer various deals, discounts, and promotions. Stores across the country slash their prices and offer jaw-dropping deals on products ranging from electronics and food to clothes, gadgets, and more. From stores opening at midnight to wild crowds hunting for the best deal, it is a frenzy like no other. Black Friday 2023 FAQs: When Does Black Friday Sale Start? What and When Is Cyber Monday? Is Black Friday Bank Holiday? Here's All You Need to Know.

The term ‘Black Friday’ was originally given to the day due to the heavy traffic and chaos the sales and deals caused. Retailers pull out all stops to get customers flocking to their stores. They offer unlimited deals and discounts that have products flying off the shelves. Whether you are looking for holiday gifts, Christmas treats, surprises for family and friends, or simply want to treat yourself, it is the perfect time to save big time. While you might have your bags ready, have a plan in mind, and have a budget, don’t forget to check out these hilarious and funny Black Friday memes that are going viral online ahead of the shopping festival. Black Friday 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Is It Called Black Friday? FAQs and Other Details To Know About the Day That Marks the Start of Christmas Shopping in the US.

My Inbox!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wall Of Sound (@wallofsoundau)

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sam.e.memes

Planning Ahead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel Lester (@samuel_existing)

Pay the Bills On Time Though!

ROFL!

Black Friday Is Coming

Black Friday Funny Memes

More Black Friday memes pic.twitter.com/2B8eaKuM8c — The Hijabi Gamer - Corpus Marketing Director (@GamerHijabi) November 14, 2022

Getting Ready for Black Friday Be Like

This Black Friday, as you break the bank, burn holes in your pocket, and walk out with overflowing shopping bags, don’t forget to enjoy these hilarious Black Friday 2024 memes online. After all, a little laughter goes well with retail therapy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).