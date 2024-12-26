Boxing Day is an annual holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, i.e. on the second day of Christmastide, December 26, in several countries around the world. The day originated in the United Kingdom and is celebrated in several Commonwealth nations with great enthusiasm. Boxing Day was once said to be a day to donate gifts to those in need, but over the years, the day has evolved to become a part of Christmas festivities, with many people choosing to shop for deals on Boxing Day. It was once a day to donate gifts to those in need, but it has evolved to become a part of Christmas festivities, with many people choosing to shop for deals on Boxing Day. In this article, let’s know more about Boxing Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. Best New Year Resolutions and Ideas You Must Focus Today To Kick Start 2025 on the Right Note.

Boxing Day 2024 Date

Boxing Day 2024 falls on Thursday, December 26.

Boxing Day History

As per historical records, Boxing Day became a public holiday in the UK during the reign of Queen Victoria. It was a time when servants, who worked on Christmas Day, were given the day off to spend with their families. The annual event is also concurrent with the Christian festival Saint Stephen's Day. In the UK, Boxing Day could not fall on Sunday 26 December. Instead, Boxing Day would be celebrated on Monday 27 December, with the preceding Sunday called Christmas Sunday. This rule was independent of the rule of bank holidays being taken in lieu. Over time Sunday 26 December increasingly became referred to as Boxing Day. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025: From Splashing Plates to Wearing White, Fun NYE Traditions From Around the World to Ring In New Year.

Boxing Day Significance

The term ‘Boxing Day’ is believed to come from the ‘Christmas boxes’ given to servants, workers, and the poor by wealthy families. These boxes had gifts, money, or food as a token of appreciation. Originally established as a holiday for giving to the less fortunate, it has evolved into a day of shopping, sports, and extended festivities in modern times. The annual event serves as a perfect day for social gatherings and enjoying the extended Christmas celebrations.

