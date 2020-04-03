Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Messages to Remember The Great Indian Warrior on His 340th Death Anniversary

Shivaji Maharaj Images (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of the Maratha empire. He is highly regarded for his contributions in driving Mughals out of the kingdom and establishing Maratha rule. On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 340th death anniversary, we bring to you HD images and wallpaper for free download online to remember the warrior. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi is observed on April 3 to commemorate the death anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on April 3, 1680, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad. To remember his day, we bring to you Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages to remember the king. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020: Significance, and History of The Observance Remembering The Great Maratha Warrior.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi is an important observance for the people of the Maratha community. Shivaji is known for his warfare skills, valour and unique ideas. Various events and programs remembering the works of the King are held in various parts of the state. But due to Coronavirus lockdown celebrations have been cut short. However, on Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary, you can send these HD images, wallpaper and GIF images to remember the great King. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020: Brave Stories of Shivaji From Maratha History That Remember Him as a Great Warrior.

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, you can also send Shivaji Maharaj WhatsApp Stickers by downloading it from PlayStore. Shivaji Maharaj is known for his governance skills which displayed his intelligence and sharp understanding of running a Kingdom. Shivaji Maharaj is responsible for bringing back a lot of Hindu traditions and customs during his tenure. He also promoted languages like Maratha and Sanskrit.