Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that celebrates the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War is a significant event in the United States. Because of Mexico’s victory at the battle, it is also known as the Battle of Puebla Day. The event has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, specifically in areas with a large Mexican-American population. The annual celebration of Cinco De May is held on May 5, and it has a variant history but is often misunderstood as Mexican Independence Day. There are many queries, one may have when it comes to the annual commemoration. Hence, on Cinco De Mayo 2021, find out the answers to the most frequently asked questions (FAQs).

What is Cinco de Mayo?

The most common misconception associated with Cinco de Mayo is that it is Mexico’s Independence Day, but it is not. It is rather celebrated on September 16. Cinco de Mayo instead commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over Napoleon III’s French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The victory of the smaller Mexican force against a larger French force was a boost to morale for the Mexicans. More popularly celebrated in the United States, than in Mexico, May 5 has eventually been associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2021?

Cinco de Mayo 2021 is on May 5, i.e. Wednesday.

Why Do We Celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to remember the Battle of Puebla where Mexico gained victory over the French in 1862. An outnumbered Mexican army, led by Ignacio Zaragoza, defeated the invading French forces at the small town of Puebla de Los Angeles during the Franco-Mexico War. However, over the years, the legendary date has grown beyond its history and has become a cultural bond, and celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.

What Does Cinco de Mayo Mean?

Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for ‘Fifth of May.’ The Mexican holiday is on May 5, celebrating the victory of Mexican forces during the Battle of Puebla, which occurred on the same date in 1862.

Now that you are aware of the reason behind Cinco de Mayo observance, pass on the information with your acquaintances and celebrate the day with joy. We wish you and your family, a happy and safe Cinco de Mayo!

